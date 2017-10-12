AJ Styles Wants To Reform The Club For A Very Specific Dream Match

AJ Styles is arguably the best overall performer in WWE right now. Styles started with WWE at the 2016 Royal Rumble and had an incredible year thanks to memorable feuds with the likes of Roman Reigns, John Cena and Dean Ambrose.

This year, after dropping the WWE Title to John Cena in an amazing match at the 2017 Royal Rumble, Styles has taken a bit of a backseat as an upper midcarder on Smackdown. Styles lost the US Title at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell event and lost the rematch to Baron Corbin on Smackdown, so we could see Styles back in the WWE Title picture in the near future.

Another interesting possibility for Styles could be a reunion with his buddies from The Club, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. During an interview with Planeta Wrestling to promote WWE’s European tour in November, Styles was asked about teaming with The Club again to face The Shield:

“Absolutely. I think that if Gallows and Anderson and I got together, we would dominate just like we’ve done before. There’s no doubt about it.”

Styles wasn’t asked this, but they could also add Finn Balor to The Club since he was the original Bullet Club leader in Japan before Styles got there, so there are a few options.

