Amidst a busy four-day stretch of WWE shows, rumours, title changes, and NXT debuts, it was former WWE World Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles who reminded us that the smallest act of kindness can be bigger than all of those things. Monday afternoon, Styles posted this emotional letter from the family of one of his biggest fans:

It's not what you do inside the ring, it's what u do outside of it. I am thankful for this moment with Nicky. https://t.co/g4zQ1GfBW9 — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) January 30, 2017

Pls RT. A letter my uncle was going to write w my cousin to @AJStylesOrg and now had to write on behalf of him. Hope you see this AJ. @WWE pic.twitter.com/0xIt1qjEjU — Fallon Prinzivalli (@iamqueenfal) January 30, 2017

The letter tells the story of young Nick Bongiovanni, a young boy whose ADHD caused him to fixate on wrestling. His parents got him tickets to a WWE show for Christmas, however shortly afterwards his Nana passed away. Saying that he needed to be with Nana, Nicky gave the tickets to a friend and chose to go to Florida for the funeral instead. Mr. Bongiovanni described what happened next:

“We’re walking through the Terminal and I hear Nicky say “Mom there goes Dolphin Ziggler.” But Ziggler had earbuds in and didn’t hear him. Then I hear him say very excited “that’s AJ Styles” your response was “what’s up Bud, I have to catch a flight for a show in Chicago,” my wife told [you] we were on our way to his Nana’s funeral. At that point you stopped dead in your tracks and said “Come here bud, who has a camera.” Now I know this must happen to you all the time but it was so very special to him. It was all he could talk about and we said we were going to write to let you know how special it was.

On January 26, tragedy struck the already grieving family when a freak accident left young Nicky brain dead. Mr. Bongiovanni explains that even though he only had it for a month, meeting Styles was one of Nicky’s most treasured memories. He and his father had planned on writing the letter of thanks together, but they didn’t get that chance. Said Mr. Bongiovanni, “I don’t know if this will ever reach you, but I promised my boy I would try.”

Nicky passed away only hours after his father’s letter of thanks made it to Styles.

It's with a broken heart that I tell you Nicky passed this afternoon, shortly after @AJStylesOrg's phone call to my uncle. — Fallon Prinzivalli (@iamqueenfal) January 31, 2017

Styles also posted a link to the GoFundMe campaign started by the Bongiovanni’s extended family to help cover the cost of Nicky’s extensive medical bills and funeral costs, as he is to be buried alongside his grandmother in Florida.

In less than twelve hours, thanks to AJ Styles and the show of support from his fans, the Bongiovanni family have surpassed that goal. Nicky was said to think of the WWE Universe as family, and in the end, that’s how exactly how they treated him.