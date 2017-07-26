Al Snow Explained Why He Left Global Force Wrestling





I don’t know whether you’ve either seen this or heard about this, but there have been some roster changes since Impact Wrestling changed ownership and rebranded as Global Force Wrestling. One of the most surprising departures over the past few months was Al Snow, who has been heavily involved behind the scenes at TNA/Impact/GFW for a long time, and just last year established an official partnership with the company to launch a global training facility somewhat similar to WWE’s Performance Center.

Snow, in fact, had been employed with TNA as both a wrestler and producer/agent since all the way back in 2008, so he’d been with the company for nearly a decade, uninterrupted. As is the case pretty much any time someone parts ways with TNA/Impact/GFW, the immediate assumption (until someone says otherwise) is that there is bad blood, or some other manner of drama. But it appears that isn’t the case with Snow.



In an interview with SportsKeeda, Snow said his departure was merely a question of finances and there not being enough spots available.

It was just a matter of finances. They have only a certain number of spots for agents/producers and Jeff Jarrett brought in several new guys. And to make room for the new guys, the older crew had to go. So, you know, it’s just how wrestling works. Whenever you are in any company or organization it’s about when it’s going to come to an end, not if it’s going to come to an end. I had a wonderful time there and wish them nothing but the best for the future. Maybe one day I’ll be able to go back and continue to do business with them again.

Snow pretty clearly doesn’t have any grudges with the company, but it’s still kind of a bummer that he’s saying he was laid off to make room for “new guys,” which includes Dutch Mantel and Bruce Prichard. Nothing against those guys, of course, but Snow find the nicest way possible to present what is essentially a changing of the guard.