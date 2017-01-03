Ah, 2017. A new year, and a chance to hear some new stories and leave the drama of 2016 far, far behind us. Now let’s just see what th– aw, hamburgers. Alberto Del Rio damn did it again. When we last left our intrepid explorer, he was beating the stuffing out of a wrestling ninja turtle. Now he’s ringing in 2017 by [checks notes] beating up his brother!
Austrian news outlet Kronen Zeitung reported on Monday that following a match in front of a crowd of 1,000 fans in Leoben, Austria on Friday, Del Rio and his brother, El Hijo de Dos Caras, were involved in a nightclub fight that sent a man to the hospital. After Del Rio and Dos Caras were arrested, they then got in a fight at the police station after Del Rio broke out of the zip ties that were restraining his hands. Del Rio reportedly knocked out El Hijo de Dos Caras, sending his brother to the hospital as well, and then had to be shackled, because the handcuffs the police had were too small for him.
The club brawl reportedly ended with blood on the walls and “inventory destroyed,” although Del Rio was released at some point over the weekend and returned to the United States, as he was spotted in Tampa with his fiancee Paige prior to Monday’s episode of Raw. At present, there is no indication whether Del Rio will face further charges in Austria, or what the status is of his brother or the other man who was sent to the hospital. We’ll keep you updated if we hear more.
That Alberto Del Rio sure seems like a bad egg!
I’m loving the Alberto Del Rio self destruction world tour! Hopefully for his next stunt he stabs someone or at least breaks one of their legs with a torque wrench. Go big or go home!
Does his claim of getting stabbed in San Antonio count? Because if it does, all I need to win Del Rio bingo is for him to get into a brawl with Saraya Knight during the inevitable break up between him and Paige.
I fully expect Paige to show up with a black eye one of these days. The dude is bad news.
The person who saw the pair of them arrive at Raw yesterday also saw them leave at about 3.30pm ET, which tells you how popular they are right now. Plus Paige was showing off an engagement ring in one of her thirty thousand daily tweets about Alberto when he’s apparently still not divorced from his wife.
@signor The report I saw on that was Paige was only there to talk to WWE brass about her neck.
He was reportedly upset that his brother wouldn’t hold himself in place long enough for Del Rio to do his double stomp.
In fairness, not everyone has the kind of strength required to hold themselves in that position for 2 hours
Gotta work that core.
According to someone who actually went and asked the police, the arrest and that there was nightclub fight are true but the rest was made up by the newspaper, which makes a change from Alberto making it up himself. I doubt someone assaults cops and smashes up the station and then gets to fly home two days later.