Alberto Del Rio Is Being Investigated For Domestic Violence

Current Global Force Wrestling champion Alberto El Patron, best known as Alberto Del Rio during his time with WWE, is currently under investigation for domestic violence battery. No arrests have been made, and there has been no mention of who the alleged victim was in this incident.
PWInsider first broke the story of Alberto being detained at an airport by police. They reached out to the Orlando police department and received this official response:
“There was an incident at Orlando International Airport at about 3 p.m. Sunday involving Jose Rodriguez (DOB 5/25/1977) The reported incident was a domestic violence battery, and it is still under investigation. No arrests have been made as of this time, but the case remains open. That is all the information we have for release at this time.”
(Innocent until proven guilty couch in) If this is true I wouldn’t at all be surprised like this is kind of the logical steps their year or so long ride would take. I hate to say it but the WWE was right for meddling in their relationship he just seems like such a bad guy whom I initially defended when I found out he was fired for defending himself from a bigoted coworker but the pattern keeps showing the man has a temper and is violent as hell and Paige sounds a lot like Chyna would apparently sought out abusive and crazy relationships”cough HHH” due to alleged abuse and I hope she’s young enough to still be saved. Their story went from kinda funny to tragic months ago and now it’s worse
Alberto El Patron Del Rio is a terrible person and the sooner we all stop talking about him, the better.
As the journalist David Bixenspan has pointed out, maybe we shouldn’t have ignored the incident more than a year ago when Paige was stopped by cops in Las Vegas and taken to a medical facility after being seen running into oncoming traffic?