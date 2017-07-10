Alberto Del Rio Is Being Investigated For Domestic Violence

07.10.17

Current Global Force Wrestling champion Alberto El Patron, best known as Alberto Del Rio during his time with WWE, is currently under investigation for domestic violence battery. No arrests have been made, and there has been no mention of who the alleged victim was in this incident.

PWInsider first broke the story of Alberto being detained at an airport by police. They reached out to the Orlando police department and received this official response:

“There was an incident at Orlando International Airport at about 3 p.m. Sunday involving Jose Rodriguez (DOB 5/25/1977) The reported incident was a domestic violence battery, and it is still under investigation. No arrests have been made as of this time, but the case remains open. That is all the information we have for release at this time.”

