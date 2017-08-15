Alberto El Patron Claimed It Was His Idea To Be Stripped Of The GFW Title

#TNA #Impact Wrestling
08.15.17 47 mins ago

YouTube

On Monday, Global Force Wrestling announced that they would be stripping Alberto El Patron of the unified world title. This comes on the heels of some police investigations, although El Patron was not considered a suspect and was cleared of any wrongdoing. According to GFW, Patron remains suspended indefinitely, and according to their statement, they were the ones who notified the former champ of their decision after an internal investigation.

El Patron took to his Instagram account later on Monday to say that it was his idea to be stripped of the title, and that it is a positive move and will be best for all parties involved, both in the short term and in the long run.

Around The Web

TOPICS#TNA#Impact Wrestling
TAGSALBERTO DEL RIOAlberto El PatronGFWGLOBAL FORCE WRESTLINGIMPACT WRESTLINGTNA

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 6 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP