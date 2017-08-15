YouTube

On Monday, Global Force Wrestling announced that they would be stripping Alberto El Patron of the unified world title. This comes on the heels of some police investigations, although El Patron was not considered a suspect and was cleared of any wrongdoing. According to GFW, Patron remains suspended indefinitely, and according to their statement, they were the ones who notified the former champ of their decision after an internal investigation.

El Patron took to his Instagram account later on Monday to say that it was his idea to be stripped of the title, and that it is a positive move and will be best for all parties involved, both in the short term and in the long run.