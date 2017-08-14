Alberto El Patron Has Been Stripped Of The GFW World Title

08.14.17

Just a quick update to let you know things are going great with the former Alberto Del Rio, and things are SUPER GREAT with the former Impact Wrestling. Have a great summer, keep in touch, 2good 2be 4gotten.

If you’re just joining us, Alberto El Patron and his significant other, Paige, were involved in an altercation at the Orlando airport, which Orlando police began investigating as a potential domestic violence case. No arrests were made, but GFW indefinitely suspended El Patron (their current world title holder) while they conducted their own investigation. This didn’t actually make any sort of difference for their television product, as the pre-taped episodes continued to air with El Patron as world champ.

El Patron also stepped away from his role as president of MMA promotion Combate Americas while all this was going on. Meanwhile, Paige shared her side of the story, and admitted that she was the aggressor in this situation. Orlando P.D. agreed with her, and Patron was cleared of any wrongdoing, but he remained suspended by GFW as they continued their internal investigation.

