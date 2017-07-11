Audio Has Surfaced Of Alberto Del Rio And Paige’s Airport Altercation

YouTube

On Monday, news broke that Alberto El Patron, also known as Alberto Del Rio, was being investigated in a domestic violence case. He was detained by police, and although no arrests were made, Orlando P.D. confirmed that the incident is being investigated and the case is still open.

After that news became widespread and multiple reports said WWE Superstar and Del Rio’s significant other Paige was present at the airport as well, Paige took to Twitter to state that she and Del Rio had been the ones to call the police, because someone threw a drink on Del Rio.