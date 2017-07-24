The UnTold Story Of WCW's Glacier

It’s been a very bizarre and surreal couple of weeks since the Orlando police were called to the airport to deal with a potential case of domestic violence battery involving current GFW World Champion Alberto El Patron and his significant other, Paige.

Since then, audio of an apparent argument between the two surfaced, GFW suspended El Patron (although he continued to appear on the pre-taped television show for the two episodes since that suspension), and Paige gave her side of the story, where she claimed she was the aggressor in the situation, and that police were called because she threw a drink on Patron in an airport restaurant.

Throughout these developments, all parties, including the Orlando P.D., continued to stress that no arrests were made, and that the investigation was ongoing. There has been a development in the case, and it appears El Patron is now off the hook for any wrongdoing.

