It’s been no secret at all that WWE has been making a serious push into the Indian market, and that push is likely related to the decision to put the WWE Championship on Jinder Mahal. But WWE isn’t the only company making a big play for India, as Impact Wrestling recently conducted a series of tapings there.

A couple of weeks ago, Ryback raised a number of eyebrows when he wondered why WWE and other companies would make a huge play for the Indian market, because, to paraphrase the Big Guy, the fans there have no money.

Current GFW Heavyweight Champion (yes, a recognized Impact Wrestling title right now) Alberto El Patron (née Del Rio) was asked about Ryback’s comments during an interview with Wrestling Inc., and he had his own take on the situation with the Indian market. In his response, he tried very hard to point out that he likes Ryback while taking issue with what Ryback said.