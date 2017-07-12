Global Force Wrestling Has Suspended Alberto El Patron

07.12.17 38 mins ago 2 Comments

This past weekend, Alberto El Patron (also known as Alberto Del Rio) was involved in an incident at the Orlando airport. The police were called, and released a statement saying they were investigating a possible case of domestic violence battery. WWE Superstar Paige was also present, and audio was later released of what appeared to be an argument between the couple. Paige has denied on social media that there was any problem, but eyewitnesses claim the couple was indeed having a heated fight.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation is still ongoing. On Wednesday, Global Force Wrestling released a statement to PWInsider, announcing that El Patron will be suspended until the investigation has been concluded.

