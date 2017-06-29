Alberto Del Rio’s Real Reason For Leaving WWE Is Very Understandable

WWE Network

Alberto Del Rio, now Alberto El Patron at IMPACT Wrestling, left WWE twice in a two year span, leaving the company in 2014, returning again in 2015 before leaving in October of that year for good. The first time he was fired after he hit a social media manager for making a racist joke. The second time came as a mutual parting of ways while his girlfriend, now wife, Paige dealt with a wellness policy suspension.

Del Rio now works in IMPACT Wrestling, while also serving as the president of MMA promotion Combates Americas, but there remains some question about why he would return to the wrestling world if he wasn’t interested in being part of WWE.

In a recent interview with ESPN’s Michael Wonsover, he gave the real reason for why he didn’t want to be a part of the WWE universe.