WWE Promotional Images

Recently, as you know if you subscribe to the McMahonsplaining podcast, we had a chance to sit down to breakfast with Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax, two additions to this season of Total Divas.

We expected to spend the morning talking to them about the transition from civilian life to NXT to the WWE main roster, or about joining a reality show featuring scenes of Handsome Rusev becoming best friends with a tiny pig. Maybe we’d talk to them about how they’re best friends in real life, but always on the verge of becoming blood rivals on Raw. What we didn’t expect was an open, candid discussion about the importance of body positivity, the unbearable mental struggle of living with an eating disorder, and how having a friend who understands and really cares about you looking after you can make it all so much easier.

Some of this was included in the podcast (which you should absolutely go listen to), but the conversation continued through the meal, and I wanted to share that with you here.

The message we hope you take from this if you’re a survivor of an eating disorder — and don’t misinterpret that, if you’re living with one now, you’re surviving, and we’re proud of you — is that there are people out there you can talk to, and friends and loved ones who might even “murder” someone who’s making you feel down. If you don’t struggle with body dysmorphia, first of all, congratulations on winning that lottery. Second of all, lend your voice and experience to those around you who might be struggling, because sometimes all we need is a Nia Jax.

With Spandex: Recently you got a lot of attention for a body positivity post that you put up on Instagram. And I don’t know if you wanted to take the opportunity to elaborate on your thoughts on the matter, or speak out a little bit more about that?

Nia Jax: Yes, wel,l I just feel that in a close knit situation where we’re always around people, you know, I just … I should never feel … nobody of any shape, size, should ever feel less-than. And you know, sometimes when you’re around people so much and they … you’re literally we’re around each other 90 percent of the time, and they might not like you or whatever, and they share opinions that you know, that bring each other down. And that’s not what we’re about. That’s not what the women’s division, that’s not what me or Alexa are about, we don’t like to bring people down. So I just felt like I needed to say that for me and all the other people in different aspects of the world, who feel like they are subjected to that kind of bullying. They need to stand up for themselves.

Alexa Bliss: Because it happens.

Nia: Yeah, it happens.