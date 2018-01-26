HBO’s Andre The Giant Documentary Has A Full Trailer And Release Date

YouTube

It’s been well over a year that we’ve been looking forward to HBO’s comprehensive documentary about the life of Andre the Giant. Back in the beginning of December, we got a teaser trailer for he film, but there were scant other details forthcoming.

Now we finally have confirmation that the documentary will be released in the first half of this year, and along with the narrative Andre biopic that’s in the works, 2018 could end up being the year of Andre.

On Friday, HBO announced that the documentary will be broadcast on April 10, just two days after WrestleMania 34. In conjunction with the release date, they also released a full trailer, which you can watch below.