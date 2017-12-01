Take A Look At The First Trailer For HBO’s Andre The Giant Documentary

Youtube

Andre The Giant is one of the most famous professional wrestlers ever. His career started in the early 1960s, he gained a lot of popularity by the mid-1970s, and his most famous match ever took place at WrestleMania III in 1987 against Hulk Hogan. That’s not just his most famous match; it may be the most famous match in the history of wrestling. Sadly, Andre died in 1993 when he was just 46 years old. Andre was the first person inducted in WWE’s Hall of Fame in 1993.

There’s a new documentary about Andre’s life and times that is being produced by HBO, with an assist from WWE. The project has been rumored for a few years and confirmed back in February, with The Ringer boss and lifelong wrestling fan Bill Simmons heading up the project.

A 30-second teaser trailer for the new documentary was finally released by HBO on Friday. It features footage of a young Andre in action.