The Wrestling Episode: ‘Animaniacs’ Proves Wrestling Isn’t Fake

#Pro Wrestling
01.08.18 2 hours ago 4 Comments

Hulu

The Wrestling Episode is our cleverly-named feature wherein we watch non-wrestling shows with wrestling episodes and try to figure out what the hell’s going on in them. You’d be surprised how many there are. You can watch the episode on Hulu here. If you have any suggestions on shows that need to be featured in The Wrestling Episode, let us know in our comments section below.

I’ve Never Heard Of Animaniacs. What Is It?

In the late ’80s/early ’90s, Warner Bros. Animation got into the television animation business an experienced a renaissance, creating Batman: The Animated Series — unarguably the greatest weekly episodic children’s cartoon ever — the entire line of DC Comics animated shows that are still without hyperbole a billion times better than the DC movies, and a batch of new-generation Looney Tunes like Tiny Toon Adventures. They also created Histeria! and Freakazoid!, which are like #1 and #2 on the list of most underrated kids shows of the ’90s. If you said Gargoyles, that only existed because Disney wanted their own Batman: The Animated Series.

The best of these shows to not feature a man dealing with PTSD by dressing up like a bat and beating up strangers in the dark is Animaniacs, about three siblings of indeterminate species who live in a water tower at a movie studio and occasionally break out to make everyone’s lives miserable. Inspired by the old black and white cartoons of animation’s yesteryear and the “I don’t get that reference, it’s from the 1940s” comedy of early Looney Tunes, Animaniacs was like a sketch comedy show for kids that was too smart for its own good and also not afraid to be like, “hey kids, born in 1988? Here’s 15 minutes about Jerry Lewis.”

Oh, Right, That’s Coming Back, Isn’t It?

It is. Hulu is planning to bring the show back in 2020 with brand new episodes. Topical!

And There’s A Wrestling Episode?

No, but 1/9 of an episode is a wrestling episode!

Animaniacs is presented like a variety show, with 1-3 major segments per episode with short bumpers or scenes between them. This episode’s title is ‘I’m Mad/Bad Mood Bobby/Katie Ka-Boom: The Blemish/Fake,’ and it’s episode 69, originally aired at the end of season two. Season two … nice.

Let Me Guess The Plot … The Main Characters Go To A Wrestling Show But One Of The Wrestlers Get Injured, So The Main Characters Have To Fill In For Them, Which Has Been The Plot Of Every The Wrestling Episode So Far

No, actually. It’s about how they hate wrestling because it’s fake.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling
TAGSANIMANIACSPRO WRESTLINGTHE WRESTLING EPISODEWarner Bros. Animation

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP