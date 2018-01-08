The Wrestling Episode: ‘Animaniacs’ Proves Wrestling Isn’t Fake

Hulu

The Wrestling Episode is our cleverly-named feature wherein we watch non-wrestling shows with wrestling episodes and try to figure out what the hell’s going on in them. You’d be surprised how many there are. You can watch the episode on Hulu here. If you have any suggestions on shows that need to be featured in The Wrestling Episode, let us know in our comments section below.

I’ve Never Heard Of Animaniacs. What Is It?

In the late ’80s/early ’90s, Warner Bros. Animation got into the television animation business an experienced a renaissance, creating Batman: The Animated Series — unarguably the greatest weekly episodic children’s cartoon ever — the entire line of DC Comics animated shows that are still without hyperbole a billion times better than the DC movies, and a batch of new-generation Looney Tunes like Tiny Toon Adventures. They also created Histeria! and Freakazoid!, which are like #1 and #2 on the list of most underrated kids shows of the ’90s. If you said Gargoyles, that only existed because Disney wanted their own Batman: The Animated Series.

The best of these shows to not feature a man dealing with PTSD by dressing up like a bat and beating up strangers in the dark is Animaniacs, about three siblings of indeterminate species who live in a water tower at a movie studio and occasionally break out to make everyone’s lives miserable. Inspired by the old black and white cartoons of animation’s yesteryear and the “I don’t get that reference, it’s from the 1940s” comedy of early Looney Tunes, Animaniacs was like a sketch comedy show for kids that was too smart for its own good and also not afraid to be like, “hey kids, born in 1988? Here’s 15 minutes about Jerry Lewis.”

Oh, Right, That’s Coming Back, Isn’t It?

It is. Hulu is planning to bring the show back in 2020 with brand new episodes. Topical!

And There’s A Wrestling Episode?

No, but 1/9 of an episode is a wrestling episode!

Animaniacs is presented like a variety show, with 1-3 major segments per episode with short bumpers or scenes between them. This episode’s title is ‘I’m Mad/Bad Mood Bobby/Katie Ka-Boom: The Blemish/Fake,’ and it’s episode 69, originally aired at the end of season two. Season two … nice.

Let Me Guess The Plot … The Main Characters Go To A Wrestling Show But One Of The Wrestlers Get Injured, So The Main Characters Have To Fill In For Them, Which Has Been The Plot Of Every The Wrestling Episode So Far

No, actually. It’s about how they hate wrestling because it’s fake.