Asuka Made Some Pretty Impressive WWE History With Her Victory On Raw

11.29.17 2 hours ago

Asuka has been in WWE for just over two years, with most of that time spent in NXT.
During that time, she’s become one of the most dominant wrestlers in company history, and has set pretty much every record a modern-day pro wrestler could hope to set. And this week, she made history yet again.

On Monday night during Raw, the bell rang and it just happened. Dana Brooke charged towards Asuka, Asuka grabbed an arm submission, and Brooke tapped. In the process, a new record was set for the fastest submission victory in WWE history. More than that: it was the fastest clean loss in WWE, ever (that didn’t include a distraction or foreign object).

(Credit goes to Sean Ross for first tweeting about the shattered records.)

The YouTube clip is 38.6 times as long as the match itself and includes, in retrospect and probably also in the moment, a huge tip-off from Dana Brooke who thought she had found Asuka’s “weakness”. Note: Asuka does not have any weaknesses except for maybe leaving herself open to attack during her entrance wearing that huge coat and a mask.

