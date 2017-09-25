Asuka Finally Has A Date For Her WWE Main Roster Debut

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After an unprecedented championship run that saw her surpass Goldberg’s historical winning streak, Asuka was forced to relinquish the title when she sustained a collarbone injury in her match against Ember Moon at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III.

Triple H has described Asuka as “an anchor” of NXT, and admitted that he told Vince McMahon that he would be “doomed” if he lost her. Despite that, he’s also acknowledged that she’s already helped raise the bar for the level they’ll allow women to compete to on the main roster, saying “She’s changed … how the girls work and that intensity level.”

Now the Empress of Tomorrow will soon be back in action, and thanks to this teaser during the Kickoff Show of Sunday’s No Mercy pay-per-view, we finally have a date.