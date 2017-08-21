Asuka Will Miss Time After Suffering A Devastating Injury At NXT TakeOver

#WWE NXT #WWE
08.21.17 17 mins ago 3 Comments

WWE Network

Well, this is awful. WWE announced that during her match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, NXT women’s champion Asuka suffered a broken right collarbone. According to WWE, she was able to finish her match against Ember Moon — which we deemed the match of the night — but was tended to by WWE’s ringside physician, Dr. Jeffrey Westerfield.

“During the match, she landed awkwardly from a throw from Ember Moon and was able to complete the match, but had notable pain and discomfort,” Dr. Westerfield said in a statement. “We performed an initial ultrasound backstage that was highly suspicious of a break that was later confirmed by an X-ray.”

According to WWE, the typical timetable for someone’s return from this injury is 6-8 weeks, although there was no specific timetable given for Asuka’s return to the ring. There’s also no word on what will happen to the NXT Women’s Championship during her absence, but it’d be really lame if her record-setting reign had to end because of an injury.

Hopefully Asuka is able to come back healthy and able to compete as soon as possible, and we’ll keep you updated as more word comes out about her condition and the future of her championship.

(Via WWE)

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE NXT#WWE
TAGSASUKAnxt takeover brooklyn IIIWWEWWE NXT

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 3 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP