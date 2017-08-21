WWE Network

Well, this is awful. WWE announced that during her match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, NXT women’s champion Asuka suffered a broken right collarbone. According to WWE, she was able to finish her match against Ember Moon — which we deemed the match of the night — but was tended to by WWE’s ringside physician, Dr. Jeffrey Westerfield.

“During the match, she landed awkwardly from a throw from Ember Moon and was able to complete the match, but had notable pain and discomfort,” Dr. Westerfield said in a statement. “We performed an initial ultrasound backstage that was highly suspicious of a break that was later confirmed by an X-ray.”

According to WWE, the typical timetable for someone’s return from this injury is 6-8 weeks, although there was no specific timetable given for Asuka’s return to the ring. There’s also no word on what will happen to the NXT Women’s Championship during her absence, but it’d be really lame if her record-setting reign had to end because of an injury.

Hopefully Asuka is able to come back healthy and able to compete as soon as possible, and we’ll keep you updated as more word comes out about her condition and the future of her championship.

(Via WWE)