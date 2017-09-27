Austin Aries Finally Explained Why He Carried A Banana Around In WWE

Some things just go together: Peanut butter and jelly. Peas and carrots. Austin Aries and bananas. The former WWE Superstar, who was released from the company back in July, sort of made bananas his “thing” during his run in NXT as well as the main roster.
Many people wondered about it. A whole lot of folks on Wreddit assumed they were the ones that made him do it. But now, finally, mercifully, we know just why Austin Aries carried around a banana. It all started at the 2016 WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony, as he explained to Sam Roberts on the Tomorrow Show:
“I’m just going to say this about the banana. The Hall Of Fame is long, okay? And I saw lots of people dressed to impress that night. Lots of nice suits. Lots of nice dresses. Let me tell you something, about three and a half hours in, I guarantee about 40 percent of that audience wished they had a banana in their pocket instead of a pocket square, because I got famished. I was running low on some energy, and that pocket square wouldn’t do me any good. But I got a nice little shot of some natural sugars and potassium, and then I just used my sleeve to wipe my mouth off. And I didn’t need the pocket square. So sometimes the thing comes in handy in a pinch. You never know.”
After he kept talking about his video “package” as a commentator, I always assumed the banana was just supposed to be a phallic symbol. Who knew a banana could just be food and not an Alex Wright homage?
You . . . you know there are pockets INSIDE the jacket, right, Austin?
I was that guy, always had food in his pocket no matter what. I reach you Aries.
“I was hoping to run into Al Snow and head” would also be an acceptable answer.
I didn’t notice the banana.
I thought he was just happy to see me.