Austin Aries Finally Explained Why He Carried A Banana Around In WWE

Some things just go together: Peanut butter and jelly. Peas and carrots. Austin Aries and bananas. The former WWE Superstar, who was released from the company back in July, sort of made bananas his “thing” during his run in NXT as well as the main roster.

Many people wondered about it. A whole lot of folks on Wreddit assumed they were the ones that made him do it. But now, finally, mercifully, we know just why Austin Aries carried around a banana. It all started at the 2016 WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony, as he explained to Sam Roberts on the Tomorrow Show: