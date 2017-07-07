Austin Aries Has Been Released From WWE

According to breaking news via WWE.com, Austin Aries has officially been released from WWE:
WWE has come to terms on the release of WWE Superstar Austin Aries. WWE wishes Aries the best in all of his future endeavors.
The announcement came seemingly out of nowhere late Friday afternoon. During a radio appearance back in June, Aries discussed potentially taking time away from WWE. Shortly thereafter, the Cruiserweight star and circle cape-enthusiast accused reporters of taking his words out of context and clarified that he would not, in fact, be stepping away anytime soon.
Oops, guess nobody got that one right.
What a weird run
Uhhhh….
Aw, fuck.
I sure hope once he´s done making all the money on the indies (as he should, he is fantastic in every way that counts) and retires, he comes back to the announce table.
He was really freaking good.
Eating a condolence banana.
…But does this mean Baron Corbin successfully sent him back to ROH?
He was stuck between the purple ropes. Cant say I blame him.
Shame we never got heel Aries. His conga train beatdown of No Way Jose in NXT was glorious
Damn I really like Aries
Well, what was he gonna do, keep fighting Neville for the rest of the (generous estimate) 5 months the Cruiser weight division has until WWE gives up on it again?
Damn. I can respect the fact that he obviously wants to still get out there and wrestle at a high level. You have to believe it was his decision, rather than WWE, given he would have certainly been given some type of agent/trainer role. I except we will see him back in that capacity down the road.
Maybe a NJPW/ROH run? Aries vs Okada? Aries vs Cody? At least he’ll prob be in 2k18.. Mania match was a highlight…
WOW. This is a surprise.
Also a surprise (and I don’t know where else to put it), Dixie Carter is going to be on the WWE Network talking about Kurt Angle for an episode of WWE / 24.
[www.wwe.com]
WWE really must hate couples on the roster
Never liked Aries before his WWE run…the thigh-slapping kicks, the stuttering running, the DIVES (thanks Randy), but I’ve really enjoyed him in the ‘E. Maybe I’m just a WWE fanboy but I feel like his matches have been better produced, and he has just been wrestling better since being on the biggest stage. Never thought I would be disappointed to see the back of the guy two years ago but here I am, wish he had of gotten a run outside of the cruiser division…