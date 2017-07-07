Austin Aries Has Been Released From WWE

07.07.17 2 hours ago 12 Comments

WWE Network

According to breaking news via WWE.com, Austin Aries has officially been released from WWE:

WWE has come to terms on the release of WWE Superstar Austin Aries. WWE wishes Aries the best in all of his future endeavors.

The announcement came seemingly out of nowhere late Friday afternoon. During a radio appearance back in June, Aries discussed potentially taking time away from WWE. Shortly thereafter, the Cruiserweight star and circle cape-enthusiast accused reporters of taking his words out of context and clarified that he would not, in fact, be stepping away anytime soon.

Oops, guess nobody got that one right.

