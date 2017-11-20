Austin Aries Said He ‘Probably Deserved To Be’ Fired From WWE

Twitch

Austin Aries’ time in WWE lasted less than two years, but was a real roller coaster ride. He started with a surprising debut in NXT, and remained there for a few months.

His time in NXT came to an end in an unfortunate way, as he suffered a serious eye injury in a match against Shinsuke Nakamura. The resulting surgery from that injury kept him out of action for months, and when he resurfaced, it was as an announcer for cruiserweight matches on WWE Raw. When Aries was cleared to return to action, he was made a focal point of the cruiserweight division along with Neville, but failed to capture the cruiserweight title.

To add insult to injury, Aries and Neville’s WrestleMania match was left off the DVD release. Aries then did or didn’t take some time off from WWE before it was announced that he had been released by the company. It was initially reported that Aries had been granted his release, but Aries later clarified that he was let go in a “creative has nothing for you” situation.