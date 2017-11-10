Austin Aries was featured prominently on WWE television earlier this year. He made his first appearances on Raw and 205 Live while he got healthy after an orbital bone injury sidelined him for a few months. Later, he joined the main roster as a competitor in WWE’s Cruiserweight division. Aries lost a great match to former Cruiserweight Champion Neville at WrestleMania 33 in a match that was moved to the Kickoff Show.
If you watched the seven-hour WrestleMania broadcast (yes, it was really that long) then you would have seen it, but if not you may have missed it. They had two more PPV matches together and shortly after that, Aries was gone from WWE.
What wasn’t known at the time was why Aries was released, so it’s a good thing he spoke up this week to let us know all about it.
I’m glad he cleared that up. Honestly people are so quick to just assume WWE is upsetting their employees, which generally does not make sense. It’s the peak of the industry. Sure, not everyone will be thrilled by things, but guys like Aries, Neville, and Jax who all get featured and were in heavy rotation? It never made sense to me that they were ‘unhappy.’ Now we’ve heard from two of them (Aries and Jax) that it wasn’t about being unhappy. Maybe that can put some things to bed.
I can’t be the only one who feels like creative has nothing for more wrestlers than it does.
Seems like half the roster, even IF they’re doing matches on TV, is wrestling them because “reasons”. Not even losing in order to put someone else over