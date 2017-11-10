Youtube

Austin Aries was featured prominently on WWE television earlier this year. He made his first appearances on Raw and 205 Live while he got healthy after an orbital bone injury sidelined him for a few months. Later, he joined the main roster as a competitor in WWE’s Cruiserweight division. Aries lost a great match to former Cruiserweight Champion Neville at WrestleMania 33 in a match that was moved to the Kickoff Show.

If you watched the seven-hour WrestleMania broadcast (yes, it was really that long) then you would have seen it, but if not you may have missed it. They had two more PPV matches together and shortly after that, Aries was gone from WWE.

What wasn’t known at the time was why Aries was released, so it’s a good thing he spoke up this week to let us know all about it.