Baron Corbin, former Northern Exposure cast member and current Mr. Money in the Bank, has made a career out of getting people to hate his guts. It all started back in NXT, when he acting like he was the best wrestler in the world because he won a Division III football championship, and the world-traveled indie stars on the roster were just nerds. It was great. You had to be there.

Anyway, now he’s the briefcase holder and seemingly on the verge of being a main event heel, and that means he has to ramp up being a baddie. After Smackdown Live and 205 Live taped on Tuesday, ol’ Barry C. was in a dark match main event for the live crowd that stuck around. He took on Shinsuke Nakamura, and although he came up on the losing end, he took the time to comfort a crying child and gave the kid the shirt off his back.