Watch Baron Corbin Cash In His Money In The Bank Contract On Smackdown Live

#John Cena
Pro Wrestling Editor
08.15.17

Here it is, folks. Only a few days before WWE’s second biggest show of the year, Money in the Bank winner Baron Corbin tried to cash in his contract on Smackdown Live and became only the third man in history to cash in and fail to become champion.

During the closing moments of Jinder Mahal vs. John Cena — profusely referred to as a First Time Ever match — Cena looked to have Mahal down for the count following an Attitude Adjustment off the ropes. Before he could get the three, Baron Corbin interrupted and attacked. As he was leaving, Corbin realized Mahal was down and decided to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. He didn’t think to get rid of Cena first, though, and lost his cash-in match in seconds when a distraction allowed Mahal to roll Corbin up and score the three. And that was that.

The only other men to attempt a cash-in and fail were John Cena on Raw’s 1000th episode, and Damien Sandow, who attempted to cash in on Cena. Looks like Big Match John has become a bad luck charm for the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Ah well, at least this didn’t happen to Sami Zayn.

TOPICS#John Cena
BARON CORBIN JINDER MAHAL John Cena MONEY IN THE BANK wwe smackdown live

