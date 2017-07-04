WWE Network

You might not know this about WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham, but he was born on the Fourth of July. It’s true! This year, Windham turns 57 years old, and his 20-year-plus pro wrestling career was a great one, especially if you happened to be a WCW or NWA fan growing up.

Widely regarded to be one of the most underrated performers of all time, and an integral part of the consensus “best” iteration of the Four Horsemen, Windham is a second generation wrestler, being the son of Hall of Famer Blackjack Mulligan. He also happens to be the uncle of current WWE Superstars Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt, the latter of whom’s given first name is “Windham,” in honor of Barry.

ALSO in honor of Barry, here is a brief recap of his most memorable career highlights. Happy birthday, Widowmaker.