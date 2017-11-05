YouTube

You know how every once in a while, something pops up on Twitter or on Facebook that makes you go “hey, that’s really weird, I think I’m going to click on that?” It’s always kind of bizarre when that happens, right? Anyway, TMZ got Dave Bautista on the record talking about gun ownership and how his thoughts on the matter are partially influenced by O.J. Simpson potentially moving into his neighborhood.

Batista was at the airport when someone from TMZ decided to ask him about his political leanings. Despite the fact that he’s very much not a fan of Donald Trump, he did mention that he’s a gun owner and a supporter of the second amendment with some limitations — he keeps his gun at home, he thinks things like bump stocks should be illegal, all that.

Now that The Juice is officially loose after nine years in prison for his role in an armed robbery, he needs a place to live. Apparently, he is considering moving into Batista’s neighborhood. TMZ asked if Batista would want to get a beer with him, to which he said no. And then he said a bunch of other stuff.