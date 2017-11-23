Batista Feels Like He Should Have Main Evented WrestleMania 23

WWE Network

Every wrestler wants to be in the main event of the show. If they didn’t want to be, they wouldn’t be in the wrestling business. (Or so the conventional thinking goes.) A lot of them won’t say it publicly, though. Dave Bautista (or just Batista, if you’re a wrestling fan), on the other hand, isn’t afraid to let anyone know he got robbed of a particular main event.

WrestleMania 23 was held on April 1, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, with the “Battle of the Billionaires” match between Bobby Lashley (with Donald Trump) and Umaga (with Vince McMahon) getting the lion’s share of attention.

However, that spectacle was not considered the main event by any means by diehard wrestling fans. The main event spot was going to go to either Batista defending the World Heavyweight Championship against The Undertaker or John Cena defending the WWE Championship against Shawn Michaels. The Undertaker won the 2007 Royal Rumble while Michaels finished second, but that didn’t matter in terms of who got to go on last.