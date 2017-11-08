The most recent edition of the Edge and Christian Podcast was a funny episode featuring former long-time WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz. Edge and Christian worked closely with Gewirtz during their WWE careers, so they had a lot of funny stories about their time together. Gewirtz said they were two of his favorite wrestlers to work with along with The Rock and Chris Jericho among others. These days, Gewirtz works for The Rock’s “Seven Bucks Productions” company after leaving WWE a few years ago.
During the podcast, Gewirtz told a story about how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon went through a period where he wanted to try to create backstories for characters. That led to Gewirtz talking about “Little Dave Batista.” Here’s a transcript of it courtesy of WrestlingInc:
“Everything is done for the right reasons. It’s just not executed the right way sometimes. So one day, we were in the writers room and Vince told us, ‘dammit, characters need backstories. We don’t know anything about these guys when they come in. We need nuanced, layered backstories.’ I’m like, ‘okay.’ [Imitating McMahon] ‘So, with that in mind … ’ We’re like, ‘oh boy, here it comes.’ [Imitating McMahon] ‘What if Dave Bautista was a foster child?’ I’m like, ‘what?’ He’s like, ‘no, it’s why he has a chip on his shoulder and that’s why Ric [Flair], because he’s in Evolution at the time, Ric is kind of his father figure,’ so all that kind of makes sense.
“Okay, he’s a foster child. That’s why when someone attacks Ric, he gets all worked up because he has this real life respect for Ric and his father figure. Great! So Vince kind of lays out this promo for Flair where it’s this very nuanced, interesting story about how Dave was abandoned as a kid and bounced around from foster home to foster home and grew a chip on his shoulder. And so, okay, it’s my job to take that and kind of, not rewrite it completely, but get it formed in form where it makes sense for television and everything and a little less rough.”
