WWE Superstar Bayley Provided An Update On Her Shoulder Injury

Bayley has had a pretty rough go of things since moving to the WWE main roster. Sure, she’s held the Raw Women’s Championship and had a WrestleMania moment, but she’s still seen her beloved NXT character be undermined by some of the worst segments in recent memory. Oh yeah, and she got injured right after earning a title match at SummerSlam, the second-biggest WWE event of the year. That’s bad, too!
Bayley’s shoulder injury — which she suffered in a match on Raw against Nia Jax a couple of weeks ago — was bad enough to put her out of action until after SummerSlam, but she’s still in New York City helping make the media rounds during SummerSlam week. In an interview with PWInsider, she gave an update on her injury and health status, and as you might expect from Bayley, she’s looking at the positive side of all of it.
It’s a shame that wrestling necessitates talkers and speakers and good promos because if Bailey didn’t have to do promos, she’d be an excellent wrestler.
But at this point, it’s clear that she needs all the help in the world, including near-flawless booking, to be successful. A poor fit for the WWE as any.
She’ll be fantastic on the independent circuit when she’s released from her contract in the near future, though. Won’t really need to tell stories or anything, just perform in the ring, which she can do pretty well.
She does not need “near flawless booking”
She needed not to get run into the ground by Tinker Botch.