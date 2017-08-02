Bayley’s SummerSlam Match Might Be In Jeopardy After A Shoulder Injury

08.02.17 54 mins ago 3 Comments

On Monday night’s episode of Raw, former Raw Women’s Champion Bayley defeated Nia Jax by countout. The match was hardly memorable, and was another iteration of Bayley fending off Jax prior to her scheduled championship match against Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam. But it appears the bout might have been more eventful than we realized.

A big portion of the match involved Bayley selling a shoulder injury. Now it appears that injury might be legitimate, and her SummerSlam match might hang in the balance. WWE released this video on Tuesday of Bayley being evaluated and tearing up while talking about her shoulder injury after Raw.

