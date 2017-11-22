The Best And Worst Of WWE 205 Live 11/21/17: Kenta Hardly Wait

WWE Network

Previously on 205 Live, Swann and Alexander had an amazing tornado tag match against Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick, Mustafa Ali notched a victory against Daivari Dinero, and Kalisto celebrated a birthday by beating Drew Gulak and sending Enzo Amore into a birthday cake.

And now, the best and worst of WWE 205 Live for November 21, 2017.