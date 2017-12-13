The Best And Worst Of WWE 205 Live 12/12/17: Throw Tony From The Train

wwe network

Previously on 205 Live, Enzo Amore was out on an international tour, so Drew Gulak was put in charge of the Zo Train, Gran Metalik defeated The Brian Kendrick to avenge the honor of Kalisto, and Rich Swann defeated Tony Nese and I’m sure we’ll never mention that again.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. Follow me on Twitter, too, if you’re into that.

Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. Your help and participation means a lot.

And now, the best and worst of WWE 205 Live for December 12, 2017.