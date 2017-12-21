The Best And Worst Of WWE 205 Live 12/19/17: A Time For Clip Art

Previously on 205 Live, Gentleman Jack Gallagher squared off with Kalisto, Cedric Alexander defeated Ariya Daivari, and Tony Nese got kicked out of the Zo Train.
And now, the best and worst of WWE 205 Live for December 19, 2017.
That crowd did not give a shit about any of it. Cedric Alexander is punching Drew Gulak to escape a submission, Drew gets angry and punches back with a full fury:
Crowd: BORRRR-INNNNG! BORRRR-INNNNG! DELETE DELETE DELETE DELETE DELETE
For the love of god, YOU OWN THE NETWORK! Run this before Smackdown! I’m sure Ride Along or some rerun of the Total Divas can wait.
‘The look on Hideo’s face after he hit the Go To Sleep to silence was pretty funny to me.’
Not to silence – to CM Punk chants. And as Dave M J points out above, the crowd were the dirt worst for this show throughout. Pretty sure there was a ‘Bobby Roode’ chant during the main.
Sad, as it was a really good show top to bottom. Either move the thing to Full Sail where you’ll get a more appreciative (although twice as likely to compeltely eat itself) crowd or air it before Smackdown when the crowd still have some energy left to show interest.
As much as I love Gulak, I honestly don’t see them pushing him all the way to Mania for a match. Most likely they’ll want to match the fire from last year’s CW match and probably don’t see that physical “wow” factor from the Whitest of Breads. I’d also love to be wrong, though, so we’ll see!
I don’t think anyone possibly sees a physical “wow” factor from anything involving Enzo.
This was a well written and informative review. You should write the B & W of SmackDown since it’s obvious Brandon hates doing it.
Nice write-up for a really good episode… can’t understand why a crowd would not react in a positive way for that brutal slugfest between Drew and Cedric.
Kalisto had to get stitches and could be out for a little bit. Glad you found it hilarious though.