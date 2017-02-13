The Best And Worst Of WWE Elimination Chamber 2017

WWE Network

Pre-show notes: If you missed the show, you can watch it here on WWE Network. If you’d like to check out past editions of the Best and Worst of Elimination Chamber, including the podcast version we’re never ever doing again, click here.

With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.

Your shares, likes, comments and Internet Things are appreciated. Your 1,000+ comments in our Elimination Chamber open discussion thread are definitely appreciated. Be sure to drop down into our comments section below and leave us a note to let us know what you thought of the show. And yeah, sharing the column around and posting it on social media helps more than you know. Keep us in the business of wrestling jokes!

And now, the Best and Worst of the All-New Elimination Chamber.