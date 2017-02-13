The Best And Worst Of WWE Elimination Chamber 2017

Pre-show notes: If you missed the show, you can watch it here on WWE Network. If you’d like to check out past editions of the Best and Worst of Elimination Chamber, including the podcast version we’re never ever doing again, click here.
With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.
Your shares, likes, comments and Internet Things are appreciated. Your 1,000+ comments in our Elimination Chamber open discussion thread are definitely appreciated. Be sure to drop down into our comments section below and leave us a note to let us know what you thought of the show. And yeah, sharing the column around and posting it on social media helps more than you know. Keep us in the business of wrestling jokes!
And now, the Best and Worst of the All-New Elimination Chamber.
“One of the best stories of the past few months is Mickie James returning from seven years of “not wrestling” (thanks, announce team!)”
To be fair to JBL, he did pull Otunga up on his constant “7yrs of ring-rust” comments by saying Mickie James had been wrestling around the world, just not in WWE during that time.
Outside of Harper v Orton and the EC, the show was just there. That said, those two matches made the event worthwhile and my hope is that Bray retains through WrestleMania and on until Luke Harper can nab the MitB briefcase.
The announcers were all weirdly trying to undermine everything last night. At one point they asked JBL what was so difficult about being in the chamber and instead of giving an answer about 5 other guys coming for you or anything that makes the Chamber seem dangerous, he just tells a weird story about how walking on those grates hurt Umaga’s feet.
I am a big Luke Harper fan. I think he’s a “catchy finishing move” away from being on creative’s radar. The guy works in the ring. He and Ambrose have great in-ring chemistry together. He carried Orton for most of that match, too.
I like your catchy finishing move idea. They could bring in Scott Hall to “teach” Harper the Razor’s Edge. It’s an unused power move and has an ironic name if Harper uses it.
A truer true has never been trued than the following:
“Instead, we get WWE’s favorite way of telling you you should like someone for being talented, which is watching them lose to guys you’re less interested in.”
When Tag Team Turmoil was booked, this is actually what I thought they were going to do
“But honestly it wouldn’t have been any better to have Alpha start the match and roll through everyone, because then you’re just disqualifying every other tag team in your division as contenders.”
Have AA run through everyone with only a little resistance. Then on Tuesday, they come out to celebrate with a promo and get jumped by The Revival to set up a guaranteed “get the crowd into it” WM opening match.
I can’t hate on predictability when it works as well as the Chamber did last night. I don’t trust the WWE to do swerves well.
I’m with you, man. It drives me nuts when they swerve just to swerve, even if it makes no sense in context of the stories they’ve been telling. I mean, Sheamus winning the Rumble over Jericho is brought up regarding this all the time. Predictable isn’t bad. That’s just the downside of being wise to the business and the nature of stories in general. There’s value in finishing the stories you’re telling, even if everybody figured out where it’s going because they can connect A to B.
The handicap match was so backwards that it was almost like they were seeing if they could make the whole thing go wrong. Crews even wore his trunks that match Kalisto’s yellow gear and then Kalisto came out with green gear for one of the few times Crews wasn’t wearing green. It was basically Gift of the Magi.
I don’t get crowds jumping behind Ziggler in general – I’m so over the guy by this point it’s disgusting, especially since his character, even as a hell, is as much of a loser as he was as a face – but sometimes it feels like WWE wants them too, despite insisting he’s a heel. The hell do you put a heel in a handicap match for? Who forgot the concept of the underdog, getting heat that way and how to utilize it? Smackdown is usually better than this. This is Raw level booking.
Yep. Pretty sure I’m done reading Stroud’s WWE reviews.
The whole thing with American Alpha makes me sad. I had a feeling it was way too early for them to win the tag titles and mentioned it even before they won, when everyone was like “WHY DON’T THEY HAVE THEM YET”. This is why. They have no characters or personalities, the crowds weren’t behind them yet and now their inaugural tag title run has no heat. I’m not even interested in their matches and I liked them in NXT. I’m not even sure bringing up the Revival and just throwing them in a program with Alpha would help, because that’s just throwing a new team at a slightly less new team before crowds have a reason to care about either of them.
I didn’t think the tag scene was nearly this weak before, but at this point, it might be best to just let Heath and Rhyno have the straps back and build the division back up around them. At least they get reactions. Toy with the others, try some angles and see what sticks.
I really liked the chamber match. Everything seemed to flow pretty well and it was better than half the others. Giving the match close to two years off helped too, I think, since we haven’t seen one since 2015 and it’s had time to rest. Plus, the title changed hands in it; I’m of the opinion that the title ought to change 80% of the time in these matches, given the stacked deck, or what is even the point of it? Bray Wyatt got a hell of a performance and the belt by pinning the two top guys, no shenanigans. Awesome.
It also made some of Smackdowns side of the Wrestlemania picture clearer. If we’re going with Corbin and Ambrose for the IC title at ‘Mania, I’m down with that. I’m less into Cena and Miz with the likely mixed tag, but it could fill an okay slot or niche. Orton vs Bray depends on if Orton shows up, cares and who goes over. If Bray successfully defends the title at Wrestlemania with a good match, it could help him a lot. Even better, it leaves it open for Harper as a challenger, building off everything that’s been done with the Wyatts since the brand split.
Bray’s prettay prettay good at Elimination Chambers
*** Elimination Chamber Challenge ***
Name Total
The Real Birdman 19 WINNER
Funerary Box 12
KingSmark 11
Southern 8
ccxxii 6
DravenCage 6
BigJohn 5
mikeybot 2
BurnsyFan 0
Interesting Notes:
– MOST people selected Styles or Corbin as their “Favorites” to eliminate competitors. They were the ONLY ones who didn’t eliminate someone.
– KingSmark predicted 4 out of 5 eliminations correctly.
– Birdman being the only one to select Bray as his Favorite turned the tide.
– Nobody got the game changing 10 bonus pts for their favorite bleeding, cause that new chamber was built by Nerf.
So Naomi “deserved it” just by hanging around for several years? She still has minimal mic skills, most of her kicks look weak, and she moves from spot to spot without a real sense of pacing or flow.
IMO although Alexa is still green she is ahead of Naomi when it comes to being a complete wrestler.