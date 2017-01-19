The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 4/21/97: Just Shoot Me!

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: NFL legend Reggie White showed up in the crowd and challenged Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael to a match at Slamboree. NFL legend Kevin Greene will be teaming with Rowdy Roddy Piper and Ric Flair against three members of the nWo at Slamboree. NFL legend Dan Marino is taking on Dean Malenko for the United States Championship at Slamboree. Amazingly, two of those sentences are true.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for April 21, 1997.