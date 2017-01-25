The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 4/28/97: Whatever

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: Hollywood Hogan teamed up with the latest members of the New World Order, Grace Jones and Robert Vaughn, to film McCinsey’s Island, a movie about ex-military searching for buried treasure or something and breakdancing with sassy parrots. I don’t know, nobody’s ever actually seen it. Also on the program, Glacier kicked a cyclops in the eyeball and almost got his own eyeball removed via helmet. It was weird.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for April 28, 1997.