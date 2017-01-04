YouTube

I promise I’ll get to the Stellar Wrestling Show portion of this recap fast as possible, but I’d like to mention a few things first:

– You can’t afford to miss this show, so I’d recommend signing up for NJPW World if you haven’t already. There’s a Google Translate function built right into the site and it’s roughly nine bucks a month, so it’s really a no-brainer at this point. Do it.

– Make sure you’re keeping up with With Spandex on Facebook and Twitter to find all our posts on New Japan and the wrestling world at large. Also, follow me on Twitter for musings on why we haven’t yet elected Kenny Omega as emperor of our planet.

– And of course, please share this column everywhere you get the chance. It really helps us out! Plus, something tells me that 2017 is going to be a MASSIVE year for New Japan, so it never hurts to be ahead of the curve.

And now, here’s the Best and Worst of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 11.