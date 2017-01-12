The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 1/11/17: Go Hard

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: We took a few weeks off to enjoy the holidays, watch a couple of re-purposed house shows and experience non-stop Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe Championship matches. Some we’d already seen before! All you really missed is that Bobby Roode is the new number one contender.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for January 11, 2017.
I picked this up from someone but they said what makes the revival so good is that they are able to wrestle the throwback style at a modern day speed and shit it just clicked with me,yes. San Antonio doesn’t seem to have a clear cut work rate match like all other takeovers have had unless we’re getting strong vs almas for 20 mins then he’ll yeah I’d watch takeover for that alone
I don’t think Asuka should ever lose in NXT. She should win in San Antonio and then beat Ember Moon in Orlando. Do a “there is no competition here” speech leave the title in the ring and then show up and wreck one of the main roster Women’s Champions at Mania.
Much like what we determined about Shane Thorne (get well soon, mate), last night made it clear that Peyton Royce is the Shawn to Billie Kay’s Marty. In the ring and on the mic, she has this confidence and flair that is going to take her far. Watch their entrances: Royce owns the ring from the moment she hangs from the ropes while Billie just looks uncomfortable in her posturing.