The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 7/19/17: Bleeding In The Blur

#WWE NXT #WWE
07.20.17 1 hour ago 5 Comments

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Aleister Black ate Fish for dinner, Kayla Braxton ate Velveteen Dream’s dust, and Alexander Wolfe ate paper. Literally.

If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read our older columns, click over here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where I primarily tweet about pro wrestling and emo bands, so if you fit into that Venn diagram, welcome aboard.

Click the share buttons and tell people (including @WWENXT) that you dig the column. We can’t keep doing these if you don’t read and recommend them! It helps more than you know, especially for the shows that aren’t Raw and don’t have hundreds of thousands of built-in casual interests.

Hey, Real Quick, Read This: I have an ongoing column at With Spandex called Pro Wrestling Movie Club, where I select a WWE Studios film at random each week and review it. I’d really appreciate it if you checked PWMC out: The newest installment is Countdown, starring Dolph Ziggler, Kane and most importantly, Rusev with a gun.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for July 19, 2017.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE NXT#WWE
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF NXTNXTWWEWWE NXT

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 2 hours ago
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 2 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 2 days ago 17 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 3 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 4 days ago 35 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP