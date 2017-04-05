WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of Vintage Full Sail NXT: We met Ricky Steamboat’s kid, learned a little too much about Leo Kruger’s mom and saw the debut of future WrestleMania torch-bearer Seth Rollins. Cesaro and the Usos were here, and WWE is still trying to push Jinder Mahal as a threat. See also: 2017.

And now, the vintage Best and Worst of WWE NXT for July 4, 2012.