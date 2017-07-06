The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 7/5/17: Quality Over Quantity

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Ember Moon returned, Sonya Deville kicked ass, and Bobby Roode went MILF hunting.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for July 5, 2017.
After that match last night, I hope Roddy gets added to the title match in Brooklyn. The way he lost was heartbreaking.
Also, I’ve said this multiple times before, but Percy Watson has been light years ahead of Otunga in terms of commentary. I know it’s far from saying a lot, but still, he’s better than people give him credit for.
Billie and Peyton are absolutely ready for the main roster. If they aren’t going to be involved in anymore Takeover angles can we just send them to Smackdown where they can dominate Talking Smack and maybe even feud with Charlotte and Becky?
#NeedsMoreHeavyMachinery. Seriously, though, that Roody-Roddy match was good.
Like most PWG fans, I see Roddy as a natural heel. Last night, however, cemented his NXT face character by highlighting one attribute: how hard he tries. He’s not as preternaturally athletically gifted as other wrestlers. He’s certainly not as charismatic. But he’s a guy who wrestles every match as though he desperately needs the win. His in-ring work is the physical equivalent of a Dolph Ziggler “This is the most important match of my life” promo (without being trite). Maybe it’s because he lacks that polished veneer, but you can see his effort and you can see his desire and that helps the crowd to get behind him.