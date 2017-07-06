The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 7/5/17: Quality Over Quantity

#WWE #WWE NXT
07.06.17 1 hour ago 4 Comments

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Ember Moon returned, Sonya Deville kicked ass, and Bobby Roode went MILF hunting.

If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read our older columns, click over here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where I primarily tweet about pro wrestling and emo bands, so if you fit into that Venn diagram, welcome aboard.

Click the share buttons and tell people (including @WWENXT) that you dig the column. We can’t keep doing these if you don’t read and recommend them! It helps more than you know, especially for the shows that aren’t Raw and don’t have hundreds of thousands of built-in casual interests.

Hey, Real Quick, Read This: I have an ongoing column at With Spandex called Pro Wrestling Movie Club, where I select a WWE Studios film at random each week and review it. I’d really appreciate it if you checked PWMC out: This week’s installment is The Rundown, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson a full 13 years before he became World’s Sexiest Man.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for July 5, 2017.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE#WWE NXT
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF NXTNXTWWEWWE NXT

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 3 days ago 25 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 3 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 3 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 6 days ago 24 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 1 week ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP