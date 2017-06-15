The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 6/14/17: Brawl For All

#WWE #WWE NXT
06.15.17 2 hours ago 10 Comments

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Andrade “Cien” Almas got slapped, Hideo Itami got slapped, and Bobby Roode should’ve gotten slapped.

If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read our older columns, click over here. With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it, and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where I primarily tweet about pro wrestling and emo bands, so if you fit into that Venn diagram, welcome aboard.

Click the share buttons and tell people (including @WWENXT) that you dig the column. We can’t keep doing these if you don’t read and recommend them! It helps more than you know, especially for the shows that aren’t Raw and don’t have hundreds of thousands of built-in casual interests.

Hey, Real Quick, Read This: I recently started a new column at With Spandex called Pro Wrestling Movie Club, where I select a WWE Studios film at random each week and review it. I’d really appreciate it if you checked PWMC out: This week’s installment is That’s What I Am, a movie starring three Academy Award nominees and, uh, Randy Orton, who plays a homophobic d-bag who beats his kid. Enjoy!

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for June 14, 2017.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE#WWE NXT
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF NXTNXTWWEWWE NXT

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 2 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 6 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 6 days ago 8 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 7 days ago 4 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 1 week ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP