The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 6/14/17: Brawl For All

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Andrade “Cien” Almas got slapped, Hideo Itami got slapped, and Bobby Roode should’ve gotten slapped.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for June 14, 2017.
I actually really dig The Velveteen Dream. His name is awful, but I think he has great potential.
His completely offended facial reaction when Mendoza started really fighting back was great. But as Scott pointed out, a bit weird he’s doing good heel stuff like that but being talked about like a face. But I am so down for a combination of Aiden English and Tyler Breeze that he seems to be getting at.
The problem with VD (apart from his initials) is that the character has yet to be defined. Is he a face or a heel? Is he a vain aesthete or simply delusional? Is he aping the sexual energy of Prince or the rock star vibe of Hendrix?
Patrick Clark is one hell of an athlete, but during the match he often forgets that he’s playing a character. He’ll purse his lips, but it’s a far cry from when Adam Rose showed up and wrestled the entire match as Russell Brand.
My theory is they’re waiting to see what kind of reactions he gets before assigning him an alignment. It was a shame Mendoza didn’t get a better match, I really liked him in the CWC.
Somehow they managed to make Asuka look fallible AND still protect her by having her walk off under (mostly) her own power, while Nikki had to be half (OK, 3/4) dragged out. Kudos NXT bookers.
So I’m guessing at this point Cross is just in SANitY for the entrance aesthetic? Cause she sure isn’t getting help from the damned numbers game.
Now I want to see Killian vs Asuka.
I need Asuka-sama vs Sonya Deville…finally someone may be ready for Asuka….but it won’t matter.
I gotta say, until the video from this episode, I didn’t give two shits about her, but now, I’m totally on board. I hope she breaks all of the arms.