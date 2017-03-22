WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: … game shows! WWE Network uploaded the first season of NXT shows from Full Sail University this week, so I’m hopping into a time machine with my buddies Coheed and Cambria to relive it and tell you what I think.

If you’d like to read about the game shows seasons that came before this — and you absolutely should — click on these links to read about season 1 (the Daniel Bryan/Nexus season), season 2 (the Curtis Axel/Low Ki season where everything truly began to come off the rails), season 3 (the impossibly bad Divas season) and season 4 (the one where Derrick Bateman gets screwed).

If you'd like to follow along from the beginning of the beginning, you can watch this week's episode here.



And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for June 20, 2012. Welcome to Full Sail.