Previously on the vintage Best and Worst of WWE NXT: The game show era of NXT ended and the Full Sail era began with the debut of Bo Dallas, the original version of the Ascension and the baby versions of CJ Parker and Tyler Breeze. This week, The Future — technically The Present, in the past — debuts.

And now, the vintage Best and Worst of WWE NXT for June 27, 2012.