The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 6/27/12: Days Of Future Past

#WWE #WWE NXT
03.29.17 34 mins ago

WWE Network

Previously on the vintage Best and Worst of WWE NXT: The game show era of NXT ended and the Full Sail era began with the debut of Bo Dallas, the original version of the Ascension and the baby versions of CJ Parker and Tyler Breeze. This week, The Future — technically The Present, in the past — debuts.

If you’d like to continue following along from the beginning of the beginning, you can read about episode one here and watch episode two here. If you’d like to read our older columns about the current weekly show, click over here. With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it, and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.

Click the share buttons and tell people (including @WWENXT) that you dig the column. We can’t keep doing these if you don’t read and recommend them! It’s not like these old episodes are very timely, but it’s pretty cool to see the show when everybody was a blue chipper with a lot of upside.

And now, the vintage Best and Worst of WWE NXT for June 27, 2012.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE#WWE NXT
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF NXTNXTVINTAGE BEST AND WORSTWWEWWE NXT
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP