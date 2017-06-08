The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 6/7/17: Slap City

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Pete Dunne wrestled Jason Statham, Tommaso Ciampa “you people”d the Full Sail Arena, and we got another new theme song that is slightly less terrible than the previous one.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for June 7, 2017.
What was that ridiculous sanity entrance song re-mix?! Awful!!
It had Irish Trad music spliced in for Killian Dain. I liked the unique take on it.
What, you didn’t like Irish Primus?
I appreciated that the beginning of it didn’t sound like The Shield is about to show up, but yes everything else is worse.
It’s just about the busiest piece of crap that I’ve ever heard. CFO$ have pumped out some GOATs, but when they miss, they miss pretty hard.
I was completely on board with the theme since I HATED the original theme but the moment I heard that Irish Whitle that just seem to lay on top of everything else like a cow bell? I was out
Just bought my 4 tix to Brooklyn! In the immortal words of Bart Scott, “Can’t wait!”
Lars Sullivan looks like a (very) giant baby
He looks like what would happen if George Steele and Maurice Tillet made a baby.
I’ve said it before; he looks like the post-CGI Mr. Hyde from League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.
Oddly enough, the parts that I enjoyed the most (Itami v. Oney, Ohno’s run-in, Dain looking monstrous) were the ones where the crowd was absolutely dead.
What I wouldn’t give to see Bobby Roode shoot his own version of “Who is Roderick Strong?” featuring his moderately hot fiancee and normal looking kid.
Lars Sullivan will eventually get sick of picking partners from the PC and just get the big guy in the suit out of the crowd.
Good God Heavy Machinery is my jam. I wanna tip cows with those boys.
Also: watching Oney Lorcan as “Slenderman’s Cesaro” flailing around makes me pretty happy.
His look and uppercuts are turning him into Castagoney.
Lorcan grabbing Itami by the jaw and continuing to slap the everloving bejesus out of him was my favourite moment in wrestling this week. I also loved how incredulous Tom Phillips was at the whole exchange.
Did anyone catch the reference to Hideo’s “Kobayashi-like” offense again? Mauro must be throwing a shit-fit
Bobby Roode: “You have a marginally hot fiance::
Me: ::goes to WWEShop.com, finds Glorious T-Shirt, buys it::
Roode is god.
I live in Kentucky, so the Sarah Logan being raised in the woods and wrestling goats bit was really off for me, since they said she was from Louisville. Our biggest city, not exactly known for nature or hillbillies.
Oney Lorcan is my jam here lately. I want him to move up on the card, and actually have a story. He gets better each time I see him.
Predict the next NXT champs. I guess… McIntyre, Hojo, and TM61.
I took it as Sarah Logan grew up wrestling Chris Jericho, The GOAT.