The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 6/7/17: Slap City

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Pete Dunne wrestled Jason Statham, Tommaso Ciampa “you people”d the Full Sail Arena, and we got another new theme song that is slightly less terrible than the previous one.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for June 7, 2017.