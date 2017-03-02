The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 3/1/17: DIY Or Die

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Peyton Royce became the new No. 1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship, Mandrews and Pete Dunne continued NXT’s foreign exchange student program, and a guy who looks suspiciously like Chris Hero showed up in a blazer and threw his shoe at Bobby Roode.
Re: The Ember/Asuka Face-Off – I think after Nikki Cross made the save for Asuka only to beat her down herself, that Asuka isn’t very trusting right now. Maybe she preemptively stood her ground to avoid a replay of that?
I immediately wanted to go back to that old PPV after hearing Nigel make the Jumping Bomb Angels reference.
Piggybacking off FakeMSol but maybe taking another direction, they have been painting Asuka as the arrogant asshole for a bit now, haven’t they? The post match disrespect shown to Mickie James and the whole Ember who? after the last Takeover seems to indicate that’s the route they’re going with…
I mean, Asuka gets in people’s faces, right? I don’t think this is out of character for her.
And the Revival run in made sense to me as well. They’re not about to let DIY match them as two-time champs. They have a rematch coming at some point and they might as well take both teams down a peg because they know they have to go through both of them. Most importantly, TRIPLE THREAT in Orlando.
I agree with you on both of your theories.
FOREVER BEST: Nikki + with the understated delivery of “Otherwise…/evil chuckle/ We’re going to have to burn…the whole world. /evil chuckles/ /quick deadpan before silently staring into burn barrel/
I believe I have mentioned this before, but in case you missed it. Nikki + is my jam.
“Maybe I’m being too hard.” Has it been more than four hours? Do you need to call a doctor? Sorry, easy joke.
Patrick Chalk’s getup looks more like Jimi Hendrix than Prince – if that’s what they’re going for, I’d have to say they nailed it. And you’d need less mic time for a Hendrix gimmick than a Prince gimmick. That said, dead on about Phillips and Watkins submarining that bit.
Clark, not Chalk. Weird typo, sorry. Curse you, lack of edit function!
Also, kanojo wa sore o shirikire! Not an exact translation, but similar – She calls it the Abrupt Ending! (Japanese pun – ‘shiri’ means butt.)
I don’t think I can take much more of the Nigel, Tom & Percy booth. They make Cole, King & Saxton sound like three Heenans
I thought the same thing too when The Revival showed up, but because they ARE so smart, they realised easiest way to get another shot at the titles was to interfere and cause the DQ. If DIY had won the titles, the Takeover match would have been AOP vs. DIY in a rematch, as the top guys would have been too far removed since when they were champions. The watch WWE. They know if you want a triple threat, the best way to do that is to cause a DQ between the two other teams.