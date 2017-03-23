The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 3/22/17: Lorcan Good

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: The Ealy Brothers got wrecked again, Asuka in a sundress happened, and Bobby Roode and Kassius Ohno put on a hell of a match that featured, like, 37 Shinsuke Nakamura cutaways.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for March 22, 2017.
I think Asuka said “This is your head” which makes it even better.
As long as Planet Earth exists, Asuka should still be champion.
Forgot to add one other thing.
I was actually kinda cool with Roddie this week (I don’t dislike him as much as WS, but I find him most nights super uninteresting) but dude should NEVER have a mic in front of him as a face. He is making Roman Reigns sound like the Rock. He’s THAT BAD.
I actually thought she said “This is your HATE” which I kind of liked in a weird, cryptic bad video game translation sort of way.
I keep saying this, so sorry for being a broken record, but Roddy is great as a heel. They definitely aren’t doing right by him making him a face to start.
Can’t wait for Nak to bring out the Surf Dudes With Attitudes as his backup at TakeOver!
This might be Asuka’s last squash if she’s main roster bound (and really, she’s gone almost 18 months without losing, she has nothing left to do here) and I’ll miss them greatly. Three minutes of head kicking, submission spamming and taunting were so compelling when Asuka was doing it.
Unmemorable? Wolfe dances. He’s got more personality than the other three combined. THE FUCKER DANCES
I think it says a lot about human nature (or mine, at least) that I just love watching Asuka murder people… or in a sundress.
And it makes me happy to still see Dillinger keeping up the inTENsity (see what I did?) in his matches. I really hope he at least gets a shot at gold soon.
No reference to Aleister Black debuting at Orlando? FOR SHAME!