The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 3/29/17: Guitarmageddon

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Asuka trash-talked Ember Moon in two different languages, Shinsuke Nakamura revealed he is a surfer dude with attitude, and SAniTY vs. Tye Dillinger is still a thing that is happening.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for March 29, 2017.
Heavy Machinery is definitely something I didn’t know I needed until i saw it. They’ve looked good in previous matches, but now as an official team it just looks like they’re having the time of their lives.
I was coming here to say the same thing about Samson’s guitar and then, holy crap, I didn’t even make the connection to Spadowski’s mop, so now I even feel a little worse.
I get that they were trying to re-do Bo Dallas being carried out of the arena, but that only worked because of Bo coming back as “Mr. NXT” and pretending he had fooled everyone, so his humiliation was comeuppance for that stunt. Samson got comeuppance for…losing? When losing already meant he was fired. That’s some double jeopardy stuff right there getting punished twice for the same thing.
Elias Samson is perhaps my least-favorite member of the NXT roster and I felt bad for him losing his guitar like that! I think Nigel pointed out, how will he make a living now??
Also any UHF reference is Best.
I hate that the Samson character was pretty much DOA. They overplayed the “guy plays a guitar” before his first match theme and I am not sure that he got a fair shake as a performer.
I wasn’t an Ohno fan to begin with, but that was SUCH a dick move, it just makes me like him even less. But Heavy Machinery are totally my jam.
Are Ohno and Liv Morgan trying to be the Toon Squad? I would not be opposed to that
I didn’t like Ohno before that unwarranted guitar smash, and now I pretty much hate him.
Also, I’m starting to think the only way Asuka’s losing that belt is that Regal gets tired of her killing everyone in matches and strips her of the title and sends her off to Raw. It doesn’t really build anyone on the current NXT roster, but it would open up the Women’s Division again.