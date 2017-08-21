Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: A contract was signed, a Riot was started and a Strong was weakened. Also, Dashboard Confessional song titles!
If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you'd like to read previous installments of B&W NXT, click right here.
And now, the Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III.
OUTSTANDING show!
I like how they gave room to wrestlers that needed it, and everybody delivered beyond expectations. Almost everybody goes out of TO:B3 way better than they entered it, and that’s so difficult to pull off, and cool as hell.
Really, hard to say who impressed me the most.
I can’t wait for Kevin Nash to beat asuka.
I think the crowd reacts to Asuka like they do to Pentagon. Heel AF, but the crowd still loves to watch them absolutely destroy someone.
-The dueling “Let’s go Asuka/Let’s go Ember” chants that were equally loud must not have come across on TV as well as it did in the arena because most of what I’ve seen said about it pointed out that the fans were more behind Asuka. I was surprised by how much the crowd was into Moon after how dull her character has been of late.
-I get what you’re saying about the bagpipers, but they’re Irish-American, so it’s kinda moot that it’s a different culture as it would have been if they played for Sheamus, too. More importantly, they represented New York, since, y’know, Brooklyn. Besides, I went with my friend who’s half Irish, half Scottish, so he was into it.
-I don’t follow much outside of WWE (and more specifically NXT) so I only know a bit about Adam Cole, but his debut was severely hindered for me by an obnoxious guy sitting right behind me who yelled “ADAM COLE BAY BAY!” several times during each match. I couldn’t take it at one point and had to tell him to stuff it (not because of that, but he and his friend were equally loud with their casual conversation. Yell out stupid shit during matches, fine, but holy shit I don’t need to hear about the fact that you haven’t seen your friend Chris in ‘4 years, 4 fuckin’ years, bro!’) I feel like Mick Foley saying he hated Goldberg because a little kid’s impression of him was to just punch Foley right in the nose; not fair to the guy, but I won’t be able to shake the association.
I understand what you mean about people ruining the show man. I spent two hours behind these idiots who kept shouting “botch!” About every 30 seconds earlier this year. Made me hate the show.
@WalkingWithAGhost I still can’t disassociate Sasha/Bayley from the first Brooklyn from this heckler who thought he knew something, yelling out, “Yeah, work the hand, that’ll win matches!” The one upside is that it made me think even more about the psychology and how much it really did make sense for Banks to do that. Still, eff that guy and the guy by me and the guy by you. Some folks don’t know how to just enjoy the show and not be the star of it.
On the bagpipe end its a Celtic thing not Scottish and the Celtic people back in the day stretched as far out as northern Italy before the Romans decided to exterminate them. So on one hand yeah hes Scottish we get it but historically speaking its a moot point.
This. Also, bagpipes are part of Drews gimmick. It’s the instrument that’s important here, not who plays it. If the best bagpipers on hand are irish, so what?
Lee England JR is not japanese he still played Nak to the ring. Because he’s really really good at it. And that’s the important part.
Whoever wins the Mae Young beats Asuka.
At this point, that is *literally* the only way out of the streak. Someone we haven’t seen before that has a ton of credibility (from a tournament win for example).
Nobody is ready for Asuka. She should get called up to the main roster undefeated. To lose to Natalya.
Fuck. She should stay in NXT forever
I want the MYC winner and/or Ember to work their way up for a big match where everyone thinks they’re finally gonna take the title off of Asuka, and then a week before the show Asuka announces she’s vacating the title and goes up to the main roster, just to be an extra huge asshole. Like “haha you don’t even get to try to beat me any more, see ya losers!”, I think that’d be the only way to actually get her real heat at this point, by having her refuse to give the fans that amazing match. To me that’s the perfect way to handle Asuka at this point, not only preserve her streak, but preserve it in a way that makes her as big of a scumbag as possible.
Great show but gtfo with these skinny hipsters wrecking AOP and Sanity. And Adam Cole looks like Sean Michaels if he was exposed to uranium in utero
What a show. I hope the next Superstars shakeup doesn’t hit NXT too hard, it feels like they could ride this momentum toward being the best episodes of NXT in quite a while.